Defending champ Suhas leads charge as India assured of 3 medals in SL4 badminton at Para Asiad

India were assured of three medals in the men’s singles SL4 badminton competition at the Asian Para Games after defending champion Suhas LY and two others advanced to the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Suhas, the current world number one who is also an IAS officer, defeated Korea’s Cho Nadan 21-12 21-16 to set up a last four clash with Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan.

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Setiawan got the better of India’s Sukant Kadam 21-17 18-21 21-15 in his quarterfinal match.

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The other semifinal will be an all-Indian affair with Naveen Sivakumar taking on Abhijeet Sakhuja.

This was after Naveen sailed past Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan 21-14 21-4, and Abhijeet defeated fellow Indian Surya Kant Yadav 21-16 21-12.

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The SL4 classification covers athletes with lower-limb impairments who have better walking and running balance than the more severely affected SL3 class.