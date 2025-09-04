Defending champion Sinner extends winning streak, advances to US Open semi-finals against Auger-Aliassime

New York [US], September 4 (ANI): World number one Jannik Sinner steamrolled past countryman Lorenzo Musetti at the US Open, by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men's major quarter-final to advance into the final fours.

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam titlist, will face No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. After dispatching Musetti in a convincing fashion, Sinner became the second-youngest man in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam events in a season, behind a 22-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2008.

The Canadian is the rare opponent that has an advantage over Sinner in their head-to-head series: Sinner trails 1-3, with his lone triumph coming in their most recent match, a quarterfinal affair at Cincinnati.

Last month in Cincinnati, Sinner defeated Auger-Aliassime with ease, while losing two games in a decisive quarterfinal victory. Both of Auger-Aliassime's victories over Sinner occurred in 2022.

"We know each other very well. We are from the same country. We have so many Italian players every time in the draw. I know here, there are many Italians, so it's nice to play here. Obviously, playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, we have to take the friendship away for the match, and then obviously when we shake hands, everything is fine," Sinner said as quoted from the ATP Tour website.

"From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid. Especially starting very, very well in the match."

Defending champion Sinner, winner of the past three hard-court majors, extended his winning streak at those events to 26 matches.

Sinner ripped off Musetti and forced the 10th seed to play from a defensive position for much of the battle. Sinner won 91% (42/46) of his first serve points, rarely giving Musetti a glance back.

During the course of the game, Musetti only won 18 return points out of 75 and failed to capitalise on any of his seven break opportunities. (ANI)

