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Home / Sports / Defending Champion UAE Bulls unveil star-studded squad for Abu Dhabi T10 title defence

Defending Champion UAE Bulls unveil star-studded squad for Abu Dhabi T10 title defence

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Defending champion UAE Bulls have assembled a formidable squad for their Abu Dhabi T10 title defence, combining some of the biggest match-winners in franchise cricket with an exciting mix of international and UAE talent following the Player Draft held in Abu Dhabi on September 30.

West Indies great Kieron Pollard, who led the Bulls to their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 crown in 2025, returns as the franchise’s Icon Player and will once again be at the heart of their campaign. He is joined by fellow West Indian stars Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd, giving the champions a powerful core of proven T10 performers, as per a press release.

The Bulls strengthened that core significantly at the draft, adding former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, two of the most high-profile selections of the 2026 Player Draft.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara, Pakistan international Mohammad Wasim Jr, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan and experienced West Indies batter Andre Fletcher further underline the depth and firepower of the squad.

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UAE BULLS – 2026 SQUAD:

Kieron Pollard (Icon), Sunil Narine (Platinum), Romario Shepherd (Platinum), Muhammad Rohid (UAE Star), Tahir Zaman (UAE Star), Aneurin Donald, Mohammad Amir, Andre Fletcher, Khawaja Nafay, Nuwan Thushara, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Max Bryant, Azam Khan, Wali Muhammad (UAE Star), Uddish Suri (UAE Emerging – U21), Bradley Currie (Associate Hero), Shadab Khan (Platinum). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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