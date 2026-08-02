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Home / Sports / Defending champions India drawn with Maldives, Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2026

Defending champions India drawn with Maldives, Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Indian men's national team have been drawn with Maldives and Pakistan in Group B of the SAFF Championship 2026, following the draw conducted in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday.

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The 15th edition of the sub-continental tournament will be hosted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 4 to 17, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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Defending champions India, chasing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title, will begin their campaign against Maldives on November 5 before taking on Pakistan on November 11.

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Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group A. If FIFA lifts its suspension of the All Nepal Football Association by September 1, Nepal will be included in Group A. Should the suspension remain in place, the SAFF Championship 2026 will proceed with six teams.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with Group A winners meeting Group B runners-up and vice versa. The semi-finals will take place on November 14, and the final will be on November 17.

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India have a splendid head-to-head record against both their group stage opponents. The Blue Tigers have won 16 of the 25 meetings against Pakistan, drawing seven and losing only two. Their last face-off was in the SAFF Championship 2023, with India securing a dominant 4-0 win.

Against Maldives, India have a record of 13 wins, two draws and three losses in 18 encounters. The last meeting was in a friendly in March 2025 when the hosts clinched a 3-0 win in Shillong.

India have won the SAFF Championship on nine occasions -- 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021, and the last in 2023, when the Blue Tigers defeated guest side Kuwait in a memorable final in Bengaluru.

SAFF Championship 2026 Draw Results

Group A: Bangladesh (hosts), Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal (if FIFA suspension is lifted)

Group B: India, Maldives, Pakistan

India's fixtures in the SAFF Championship 2026

November 5: Pakistan vs India

November 11: India vs Maldives

November 14: Semi-finals

November 17: Final

Venue: Dhaka, Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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