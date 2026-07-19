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Home / Sports / "Defending these colours until the very last day": Romero fires up Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

"Defending these colours until the very last day": Romero fires up Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero issued an emotional rallying cry to his teammates and fans just hours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying the defending champions are ready to fight "until the very last day" as they prepare to face Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (local time).

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The Tottenham Hotspur defender shared a picture of the entire Argentina squad on X, highlighting the unity that has carried Lionel Scaloni's side to a second consecutive World Cup final.

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He wrote, "Once again, defending these colours until the very last day. How beautiful it is to be part of this amazing family. Behind every training session, every effort, and every step, there is something that makes us stronger: this incredible group and a family that chose to journey together. Thank you to all the Argentines who, wherever you may be, will be with us and cheering us on tomorrow. All together once more. Let's go Argentina! @Argentina."

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Romero has been a cornerstone of Argentina's defence throughout the tournament and has also made his presence felt at the other end of the pitch. The 27-year-old scored a crucial 79th-minute header in the Round of 16 against Egypt, igniting Argentina's remarkable comeback from 2-0 down before Lionel Scaloni's side completed a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The centre-back has also picked up one yellow card during the tournament while forming a formidable defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

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Argentina head into the final after another trademark comeback, defeating England 2-1 in the semifinals. Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into their seventh FIFA World Cup final.

Scaloni's men have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Standing in their way is a Spain side that has enjoyed a near-flawless campaign. The European champions have conceded just one goal in seven matches and became the first team in men's World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition of the tournament.

After opening with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain have won six straight matches, overcoming Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010.

Luis de la Fuente's side also carries a 37-match unbeaten run into the decider and could set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak by a European men's national team with victory over Argentina.

With both teams boasting outstanding tournament records and the overall head-to-head standing level at six wins apiece with two draws, Sunday's showdown between the reigning Copa America champions and the reigning European champions promises to provide a fitting conclusion to the FIFA World Cup 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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