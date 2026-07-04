Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek loses in 3rd round to Alexandra Eala
Eala is the first Filipino player, male or female, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates after winning her third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. Image credit/Reuters
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Iga Swiatek’s title defense at Wimbledon ended Saturday in a 7-6 (9), 6-2 third-round loss to 21-year-old Alexandra Eala, who continues to make history for the Philippines.
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Eala is the first Filipino player, male or female, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.
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Swiatek earned her first Wimbledon women’s title a year ago when she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
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