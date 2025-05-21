"Definitely one for future of Indian cricket": Abhinav Mukund lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Former India batter Abhinav Mukund has classified 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as "definitely one for the future" of Indian cricket, after he ended his maiden IPL season on a high with Rajasthan Royals.

Suryavanshi was among the talents unearthed during the 18th season of the cash-rich league. Suryavanshi, known for his brute strength and explosive nature, shattered numerous records following his 58-ball century against the Gujarat Titans.

However, on Tuesday, he went against his nature during Rajasthan's pursuit of Chennai Super Kings' 188-run target and exuded temperament with a touch of aggression when required. The young southpaw blazed to 57(33), striking handsomely at 172.23 and paving the way for Rajasthan's emphatic 9-wicket triumph.

"It was a display of maturity because he hardly got many balls in the powerplay. There were some questions about his gameplay against spin, and today he showcased the fact that in spite of getting so few balls, three or four in the powerplay, he was able to accelerate post that," Mukund said on Jio Hotstar.

Suryavanshi's showed a good mindset as he approached Chennai's premier spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, fearlessly. He muscled the ball over long-on and topped it up by dispatching the ball into the same region a delivery later to add to Jadeja's woes. The 14-year-old tormented Noor by nullifying his technique, waiting for the delivery to reveal its trick and then powered it away ferociously to bring up his half-century.

"To bat at that strike rate afterwards and take on Noor and Jadeja, I thought it was an impressive innings. And every time he hits the ball, it stays hit. These aren't small sixes--this boy hits 80-90-meter sixes at just 14 years old. I think this guy is definitely one for the future of Indian cricket," he added.

Suryavanshi concluded the season with 252 runs from seven matches at an average of 36.00 while striking at a staggering rate of 206.56, including a solitary century and a half-century. (ANI)

