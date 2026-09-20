Dehradun ready for Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 as third edition kicks off on Monday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Dehradun is gearing up for another season of T20 cricket as the third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) gets underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from Monday.

The 11-day tournament will bring together some of the state’s established names and emerging cricketing talent, with the women’s competition opening the proceedings on Monday before the men’s tournament gets underway on September 22, according to a press release from UPL.

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The opening day will feature two women’s fixtures, with Pithoragarh Hurricanes taking on Dehradun Warriors at 11:00 AM, followed by Bageshwar Aerial facing Mussoorie Queens at 3:00 PM.

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The day’s cricketing action will be followed by a grand opening ceremony in the evening, headlined by Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The ceremony will also showcase Uttarakhand’s diverse musical traditions, with performances by Karishma Shah and Ruhaan Bhardwaj from Garhwal, Inder Arya from Kumaon, Manju Nautiyal from Jaunpur, and Ajju Tomar and Ajay Chauhan from Jaunsar.

Kiran Verma, Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “UPL has grown into an important platform for cricket in Uttarakhand, and the third edition is another step forward in that journey. We are particularly happy that the opening celebrations will bring cricket together with the state’s talented artistes, making it a celebration that reflects the spirit of Uttarakhand.”

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Mahim Verma, Former Vice-President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said, “The UPL has created an opportunity for Uttarakhand’s cricketers to compete in a structured T20 environment and gain valuable exposure. At the same time, the opening ceremony gives us an opportunity to celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage. We hope this edition creates many memorable moments for players and fans alike.”

Sunil Joshi, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League, said, “The third edition represents another significant chapter for the Uttarakhand Premier League. The mix of experienced players and young talent should make for competitive cricket, while the women’s and men’s competitions will provide opportunities for players to make their mark. We are excited to begin the tournament and look forward to a strong response from cricket fans across the state.”

The women’s competition will feature Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors, with Nandini Kashyap, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bisht and Sweta Verma serving as the respective icon players just like how we see in international matches.

The men’s competition will begin on September 22, with Haridwar Elmas facing Nainital Tigers in the opening men’s fixture at 7:30 PM. Pithoragarh Hurricanes, USN Indians, Rishikesh River Kings, Tehri Titans and Dehradun Warriors complete the seven-team men’s competition.

The women’s final is scheduled for September 24, while the men’s competition will continue through the knockout stages, culminating in the UPL 2026 Final on October 1. The men’s Eliminator will be played on September 30.

With a full day of women’s cricket followed by an evening of music, entertainment and celebrations, Monday’s opening day promises to set the tone for the third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League, which will run from September 21 to October 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. (ANI)

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