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Home / Sports / Dehradun T20 League 2026: Mussoorie Thunder enter final after thrilling 4-run win over Vikasnagar Dhamaka

Dehradun T20 League 2026: Mussoorie Thunder enter final after thrilling 4-run win over Vikasnagar Dhamaka

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ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Mussoorie Thunder on Tuesday secured their place in the final of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 after defeating Vikasnagar Dhamaka by four runs in a thrilling first semi-final at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, according to a press release.

Batting first, Mussoorie Thunder did not get off to an ideal start. However, after the early setbacks, Neeraj Singh Rathore played a captain’s knock, scoring a brilliant 62 off 47 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Dikshu contributed 21 runs.

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For Vikasnagar Dhamaka, Vinay Aswal, Abhishek Singh and Shashwat Dangwal picked up two wickets each with disciplined bowling. Mussoorie Thunder were eventually bowled out for 127 runs in the 20th over.

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Chasing a target of 128, Vikasnagar Dhamaka were well placed thanks to solid contributions from Rohit Danu (39) and Kunal Chandela (36), who put their team in a strong position.

However, Mussoorie Thunder bowler Anshul Kumar then turned the match completely in his team’s favour with a sensational spell.

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Anshul Kumar produced a match-winning performance, claiming five crucial wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. Vikasnagar looked in control at one stage, but a flurry of wickets in the closing overs saw them fall short of the target. They finished on 123/9 in their 20 overs, losing the match by four runs.

The final of the league will be played on September 9, with Mussoorie Thunder taking on the winner of the second semi-final between Doiwala Kings and Selakui Strikers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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