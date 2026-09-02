Dehradun T20 League 2026 to kick off today, former BCCI Vice President Mahim Verma to be chief guest

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): The biggest franchise cricket tournament in Uttarakhand's cricketing history, the Dehradun T20 League 2026, is set to get underway on Wednesday.

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The much-awaited tournament, to be played at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, will begin with a grand Opening Ceremony at 6:30 PM, followed by the opening match at 7:00 PM, according to a press release from DTL.

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Former BCCI Vice President and former Secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), Mahim Verma, will attend the Opening Ceremony as the Chief Guest. Dehradun T20 League CEO Navneet Mishra will also be present on the occasion.

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Ahead of the opening, Mahim Verma expressed his excitement and said, "This league is a major platform for our local and young cricketers to progress in their careers. When young players take the field alongside experienced captains from the IPL and domestic cricket in the matches beginning today, they will have a great opportunity to learn. I am confident that this tournament will mark the beginning of a new era for Uttarakhand cricket."

Speaking about the preparations for the league, CEO Navneet Mishra said, "All preparations have been completed to provide fans with a world-class experience, both at the stadium and on their television screens. The cricketing festival will begin with the Opening Ceremony at 6:30 PM. Our aim is to provide young players with an excellent environment and platform to showcase their talent."

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The eight-day tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 9, will feature six franchise teams--Mussoorie Thunder, Herbertpur Knightriders, Doiwala Kings, Vikasnagar Dhamaka, Rishikesh Dragons and Selaqui Strikers.

All 18 matches of the tournament will be broadcast live exclusively across India on the FanCode app and ABP Sports, allowing fans to follow their favourite teams and enjoy the action live from anywhere.

A total of 15 round-robin matches will be played among the six teams, following which the top teams on the points table will compete in two knockout semi-finals. The two best teams of the tournament will then battle it out for the coveted title in the final. (ANI)

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