Dehradun T20 League 2026: Vikasnagar Dhamaka beat Selakui Strikers by eight wickets

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Vikasnagar Dhamaka registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Selakui Strikers in an exciting rain-curtailed seven-over contest at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 on Monday.

Captain Vishal Kashyap starred with a sensational unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls as Vikasnagar chased down the target of 69 in only 5.3 overs, according to a release.

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After winning the toss, Vikasnagar Dhamaka opted to bowl and maintained control from the very beginning.

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Their bowlers delivered disciplined performances, denying the opposition batters the opportunity to score freely. Vinay Aswal was the standout bowler for Vikasnagar, picking up two crucial wickets for 16 runs in his two overs, while Goldie Malik claimed one wicket, conceding 15 runs in his solitary over.

Selakui Strikers began cautiously before attempting to accelerate through the middle overs. They eventually posted 68 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted seven overs.

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Nitish Joshi led the scoring for Selakui with an aggressive 35 off 13 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. Sanskar Rawat also contributed 14 runs off 12 balls, including two boundaries.

Chasing 69, Vikasnagar Dhamaka made an explosive start. Captain Vishal Kashyap took charge of the innings, playing good shots all around the ground to remain unbeaten on 53 off just 20 deliveries.

His innings featured two fours and six towering sixes. Kunal Chandela provided valuable support at the other end, scoring 13 runs off eight balls, as Vikasnagar reached 74 for two in just 5.3 overs to seal a comfortable and emphatic victory. (ANI)

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