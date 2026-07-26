Dehradun T20 League set for inaugural edition from September 2

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Dehradun T20 League 2026 will be held from September 2 to September 9 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The tournament will feature 18 matches, comprising 15 league matches, two semi-finals, and the final.

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The official player trials for the Dehradun T20 League 2026, approved by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), were successfully conducted on 25 July 2026 at Kimtilal Sharma Cricket Ground, Nathuwala, Dehradun, according to a press release.

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The league received an overwhelming response, with 650 players registering for the official Player Draft, while more than 350 cricketers participated in the trials to showcase their talent before the selection panel. The shortlisted players will now enter the Player Draft, where they will have the opportunity to be selected by one of the six franchise teams.

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The tournament will feature 18 exciting matches, including 15 league matches, two semi-finals, and the Grand Finale, and will be streamed live on FanCode, bringing Uttarakhand's premier franchise cricket league to fans across the country.

The inaugural edition of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 will feature six franchise teams--Rishikesh Dragons, Doiwala Kings, Mussoorie Thunder, Herbertpur Knightriders, Vikasnagar Dhamaka, and Selaqui Strikers who will compete for the championship title.

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PC Verma, Chief Patron, CAU, said, "The Dehradun T20 League is a remarkable initiative to identify and nurture young cricketing talent. I am confident this league will play a significant role in the development of cricket in Uttarakhand."

Mahim Verma, Former Vice President, BCCI & Former Secretary, CAU, stated, "This league represents a progressive vision for cricket development and will provide young players with valuable exposure and opportunities to excel at higher levels."

Peeyoosh Kumar Raghubanshi, Secretary, Cricket Association of Doon (CAD), added, "The tremendous response to the player trials reflects the passion for cricket in Uttarakhand. We are committed to providing deserving players with a professional platform through the Dehradun T20 League."

Navneet Mishra, CEO, Dehradun T20 League, said, "The response to the player trials has been outstanding. With six competitive franchises, 650 registered players, and live streaming on FanCode, the inaugural Dehradun T20 League promises to be a landmark event for cricket in Uttarakhand. We look forward to delivering a professionally managed tournament that provides emerging players with the platform they deserve."

The organizers thanked all players, selectors, coaches, franchise owners, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters for making the player trials a grand success. Excitement is now building for the inaugural edition of the Dehradun T20 League 2026, which promises high-quality cricket, passionate fans, and a memorable sporting spectacle. (ANI)

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