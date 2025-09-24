Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): After India skipper Suryakumar Yadav declared their rivalry against Pakistan on the field of cricket no longer exists, premier pace Shaheen Shah Afridi responded with a bold message as the two teams stand on the verge of a third encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup with a potential title clash in sight.

On back-to-back weekends, India locked horns with Pakistan twice and handed a drubbing to their arch-rival in as many appearances. After their second encounter in the Super Fours, which ended with a six-wicket triumph for India, Suryakumar said that considering the massive chasm, the rivalry between the two arch-rivals has ceased to exist.

Before Pakistan's must-win Super Fours fixture against Bangladesh, Shaheen was asked to give his take on Suryakumar's remark. The left-armer pointed out that it was the Indian skipper's view, and if a scenario occurs where both sides meet again in the final, they will see about it.

"It's his own decision. Let him do it. They haven't reached the final yet. When he comes, we will see (dekh lenge). It's our job to win the Asia Cup. We will do our best," Shaheen said while speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday before the game against Bangladesh.

"They have not reached the final yet. When they reach, then we will see, because we have come here to win the final and the Asia Cup. Whichever team comes, our team is ready," he added.

In 15 T20Is against Pakistan, India has won 12, losing just three. Over the years, as Pakistan's team has experienced a steep decline amid constant shuffle within the squad as well as the management, their rivalry against India has become even more one-sided.

"I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when both sides play 15-20 matches, and one side is ahead by 8-7. It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore," Suryakumar told the media after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan last Sunday in Super Fours. (ANI)

