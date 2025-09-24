DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Dekh lenge": Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi's bold response to India skipper Suryakumar after rivalry remark

"Dekh lenge": Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi's bold response to India skipper Suryakumar after rivalry remark

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): After India skipper Suryakumar Yadav declared their rivalry against Pakistan on the field of cricket no longer exists, premier pace Shaheen Shah Afridi responded with a bold message as the two teams stand on the verge of a third encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup with a potential title clash in sight.

Advertisement

On back-to-back weekends, India locked horns with Pakistan twice and handed a drubbing to their arch-rival in as many appearances. After their second encounter in the Super Fours, which ended with a six-wicket triumph for India, Suryakumar said that considering the massive chasm, the rivalry between the two arch-rivals has ceased to exist.

Before Pakistan's must-win Super Fours fixture against Bangladesh, Shaheen was asked to give his take on Suryakumar's remark. The left-armer pointed out that it was the Indian skipper's view, and if a scenario occurs where both sides meet again in the final, they will see about it.

Advertisement

"It's his own decision. Let him do it. They haven't reached the final yet. When he comes, we will see (dekh lenge). It's our job to win the Asia Cup. We will do our best," Shaheen said while speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday before the game against Bangladesh.

"They have not reached the final yet. When they reach, then we will see, because we have come here to win the final and the Asia Cup. Whichever team comes, our team is ready," he added.

Advertisement

In 15 T20Is against Pakistan, India has won 12, losing just three. Over the years, as Pakistan's team has experienced a steep decline amid constant shuffle within the squad as well as the management, their rivalry against India has become even more one-sided.

"I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when both sides play 15-20 matches, and one side is ahead by 8-7. It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore," Suryakumar told the media after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan last Sunday in Super Fours. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts