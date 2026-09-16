Delhi Capitals Academy deepens global cricket pathway with third US centre in Connecticut

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has expanded its presence in North America with the launch of a new centre in Plainville, Connecticut, United States, in partnership with Premier Cricket Academy. The new centre marks Delhi Capitals' third academy in the United States and fourth in North America, further strengthening its growing international academy network.

Based in Plainville, Connecticut, United States, Premier Cricket Academy has spent more than five years building a community around youth cricket in the region. The academy trains players aged five and above and has developed into a dedicated cricket programme serving young players and families across Connecticut and the wider Northeast of the United States, as per a press release from DC.

Advertisement

The partnership will bring Delhi Capitals' structured coaching curriculum, technical framework and player development philosophy to the Plainville centre. Players will have access to advanced coaching resources, performance-focused training, coaching exchanges and wider opportunities across the Delhi Capitals Academy ecosystem.

Advertisement

Premier Cricket Academy has already created a pathway for young players to progress into higher levels of the game, with three to four academy players earning selection each year into the USA Cricket pathway and representing the academy in zonal and regional competitions. The academy also has a growing group of female cricketers, with several players representing national and regional teams.

The partnership comes at a time when cricket is gaining momentum across the Northeast of the United States. With the sport also added to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028, the new Delhi Capitals Academy centre will provide another platform for young players in Connecticut and neighbouring communities to develop their skills and explore opportunities in the game.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals CEO, Sunil Gupta, said, “It is exciting to see our cricketing programme reach more parts of the world. We want to give young players an opportunity to learn and help them realise their dream of playing professional cricket at the highest level. With the expansion of the Delhi Capitals Academy, we are looking forward to giving more young players the opportunity to be part of our journey."

The partnership also opens up opportunities to introduce cricket to athletes from other sporting backgrounds. Connecticut has a strong youth sports culture, with athletes participating in baseball, lacrosse, field hockey and other sports. The Delhi Capitals Academy Connecticut programme will provide these athletes with an opportunity to discover cricket while bringing skills such as hand-eye coordination, agility, throwing and striking ability, footwork and decision-making into a new sporting environment.

Phani, Partner, Delhi Capitals Academy Connecticut, said, "Partnering with Delhi Capitals is a transformational step for our academy and for cricket in Connecticut. We have built a strong local foundation over the years, and this partnership gives our players access to a much larger cricket ecosystem. Our goal is to give young cricketers a clear pathway to develop, compete and pursue opportunities at higher levels, while also introducing cricket to a new generation of American athletes. We are excited about what this partnership can mean for Connecticut and the future of cricket in the United States."

With the addition of Plainville, Connecticut, Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy now operates 14 centres across five countries, comprising seven academies in India and seven international academies across the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Saudi Arabia. The growing network continues to connect young cricketers across markets through shared coaching expertise, player development programmes and opportunities for global exposure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)