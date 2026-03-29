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Home / Sports / Delhi Capitals bring back mini series 'DC PG by Gulati' for Season 2

Delhi Capitals bring back mini series 'DC PG by Gulati' for Season 2

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ANI
Updated At : 10:20 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): After a blockbuster debut season that captured the imagination of cricket fans across the country, Delhi Capitals (DC) announced the return of its hit mini web series 'DC PG by Gulati' for Season 2.

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Following a hugely successful first season that amassed over 86 million views and 1.7 million engagements, the series returns with a fresh twist, new characters, a new PG dynamic, and a deeper dive into the beautifully chaotic world of cricket fandom, according to a press release from DC.

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Headlined once again by veteran actor Rajesh Sharma as the iconic and uncompromising Gulati, Season 2 will evolve into an even more unpredictable melting pot of personalities. Joining him this season is popular actor Vrajesh Hirjee, who brings his signature comic into the mix and adds new layers to the already eccentric household.

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Set against the familiar backdrop of 'old Delhi charm meets modern cricket madness', the new season promises mini episodes that are packed with sharper humour, unexpected alliances, and fandom-fuelled rivalries.

Speaking on the announcement, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "Season 1 of 'DC PG by Gulati' showed us that fandom goes far beyond the boundary line. Fans today are looking for authentic, relatable connections, stories they can see themselves in. The series captured the madness and charm of IPL fandom in a way that truly resonated. With Season 2, we've expanded that world, introducing new characters, new dynamics, and amplifying the chaos fans loved, all while keeping Gulati and his PG at the heart of it."

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Season 2 continues to be helmed by writer-director Panky and the team at One Happy Crew, whose distinctive storytelling and grounded humour shaped the identity of the series in its debut season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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