Delhi Capitals get into training mode in Goa ahead of WPL 2026

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): With the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League around the corner, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have begun their preparations with an intensive pre-season training camp in Goa.

Among the first players to arrive were veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee, who played a key role in Hobart's recent WBBL title triumph, along with Taniyaa Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, and Indian players Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav, and Nandni Sharma, as a press release from DC.

The team is training under the watchful eye of Head Coach Jonathan Batty, with other Indian national team players set to join after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series on Tuesday.

Speaking about the pre-season camp, Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "It's been great to get the squad together and start working on our plans for the season. We have some fresh faces in the team, so it will be exciting to see them blend with our philosophy. Goa's weather is perfect for preparations. The remaining players will join in a couple of days, and we'll begin training in full swing with the complete squad before heading to Mumbai to start our season and take it match by match toward our objectives."

Sunil Gupta, CEO, added, "From a franchise perspective, players love coming back to Delhi Capitals, it's like a family. The pre-season camp is where the fun and serious work begins. It's a great opportunity for players to bond, especially with new faces in the squad, and Goa is one of the best locations to set the tone. Our consistency over the past seasons has helped us reach three consecutive finals, and the aim is to continue that momentum this year. We warmly welcome the new members of the team and look forward to having the full squad together to get our preparations in full swing."

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

