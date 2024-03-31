Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings

PTI

Visakhapatnam, March 31

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

While CSK decided to go the same playing XI, DC made two changes, bringing in Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.

“Kuldeep has a niggle,” Pant said during the toss.

Defending champions CSK won both their matches, while DC has suffered defeat in both their matches so far in this IPL.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

