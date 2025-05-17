Delhi Capitals ready to go all out against Gujarat Titans as IPL 2025 resumes

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resuming after a brief hiatus, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of their first match after the IPL resumption, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said, as quoted by the DC press release, "We are taking it as a fresh start. Our focus is on how we began our campaign from the first game, and we will try to continue that momentum."

"We have a few replacements. It is tough to replace Mitchell Starc, but we have regrouped as a team. We don't want to dwell on the absence of players who are not here, but we will try to give our best with the players available," he added.

Speaking about his equation with Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj said, "The good thing is that we are from the same state, and I've played a good number of matches with him. The IPL is a new experience for me, he has been playing for a long time and sees me both as a player and as a younger brother."

When asked about the importance of domestic cricket and state T20 leagues, the 20-year-old said, "The domestic season is always important for an Indian player. You have to prepare for all three formats. If the T20s start early, the IPL becomes a good experience for you, but it's not always like that. You have to play red-ball and then white-ball cricket. There are always challenges, and you have to switch and adapt, but it's fun to play like this throughout the season."

"The state league gives a similar kind of experience. It's the same process and pressure. I've been playing in the state league for the past two seasons, and I had a very good experience. It is helping me now in the IPL, the state league plays a very important role," he added.

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their 12th match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)