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Home / Sports / Delhi Capitals retain 13, release six ahead of WPL 2027 auction

Delhi Capitals retain 13, release six ahead of WPL 2027 auction

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have retained 13 players ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland among the key names staying on for the new season, according to a media release.

The retained Indian group features Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Mamatha Madiwala and Nandini Sharma.

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The overseas contingent includes Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton and Marizanne Kapp.

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Six players, Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana and Sneha Rana will move on ahead of the auction.

The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place next month, with Delhi Capitals now looking to add to a core that has taken the team to the final in every edition of the tournament so far.

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Delhi Capitals Retained Players for WPL 2027:

Indian: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandini Sharma

Overseas: Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp

Released Players: Lizelle Lee, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alana King, Pragati Singh, E Srujana, Sneha Rana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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