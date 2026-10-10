Delhi Capitals School Cup returns with 38 teams as DC raises bar for school cricket

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals announced the second edition of the DC School Cup, returning after a hugely successful inaugural edition in 2025 that established the tournament as one of the most exciting and immersive school cricket experiences for young cricketers across Delhi-NCR.

Building on the overwhelming response from schools and players last year, the tournament returned on October 9 with a significantly expanded field of 38 teams - 32 boys’ and six girls’ teams and 66 matches across four venues, bringing the Delhi Capitals experience to more young cricketers across the region, according to a press release from DC.

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The tournament has grown from 20 teams in 2025 to 38 teams in 2026, with an expanded league and knockout format culminating in the Final in early November. With four grounds this year, the DC School Cup will operate at a larger scale while maintaining consistency in matchday execution and presentation.

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All schools will play in different coloured kits, and the tournament’s latter stages will feature live commentators, music and more, further elevating the experience for participating players and schools.

The first edition also demonstrated the tournament’s potential as a pathway for emerging talent, with two players going on to be selected for Season 3 of the Delhi Premier League. This year, the DC School Cup will build on that with the introduction of the DC Future XI, recognising standout performers from across the competition. Ten young players will also get an opportunity to experience a Delhi Capitals training session.

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Speaking about the second edition, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “The first edition of the DC School Cup showed us how much talent and enthusiasm exists among young cricketers in Delhi-NCR, and the response made it clear that there was an appetite for a bigger platform. This year, we wanted to make the tournament bigger, but also make the experience more special for every child who takes part. For many of them, cricket is something they grow up watching, talking about and dreaming about, and we want to bring that world a little closer to them."

“Whether it is wearing special kits, competing in a proper tournament or getting a glimpse of what it is like to be around a professional team, we want to give young players experiences they will remember. The two players from last season’s School Cup who went on to the Delhi Premier League show what these opportunities can lead to, and we hope to create many more such moments through this year’s edition,” he added.

As part of the tournament experience, the Captain’s Meet has already brought together captains from the participating schools, with each receiving their official designed DC School Cup playing kit ahead of the competition. With matches spread across four venues, the tournament will feature structured match operations, medical support, dedicated player and team areas, live commentary, matchday branding, player recognition, content and photography, creating a professional sporting environment for participating schools.

The second edition of the DC School Cup represents the next step in the franchise’s commitment to school cricket and grassroots talent development in Delhi-NCR, building on the success of its inaugural edition to create what aims to be the region’s most engaging and memorable school cricket experience. (ANI)

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