DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues fined Rs 12 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues fined Rs 12 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined for slow over rate during their team's match against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As it was her first offence of the season under the WPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rodrigues was fined INR 12 lakh.

Advertisement

The Capitals came agonisingly close to pulling off a memorable chase but fell short by three runs against the Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring WPL 2026 encounter at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Chasing 175, Delhi Capitals finished on 171 for 8, with 20-year-old Niki Prasad producing a fearless counter-attacking knock of 47 off just 25 deliveries.

Walking in with the Capitals reeling at 100 for 6, Prasad stitched a vital 70-run partnership with Sneh Rana off only 31 balls to drag the contest deep, before Sophie Devine defended eight runs in the final over to seal the result for the opposition. Devine finished with the bowling figures of 4-0-37-4 and was named Player of the Match for her brilliant performance.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Gujarat Giants posted 174 for 9 after being put in to bat. For Delhi Capitals, Shree Charani was the standout with figures of 4 for 31, as the bowling unit pulled things back well after the middle overs and kept the target within reach.

Delhi Capitals will play their final league-stage match of the Women's Premier League 2026 against UP Warriorz on Sunday, February 1.

The Capitals are still in the fray to qualify for the final stage. Mumbai Indians and Capitals have the same points (6) with one match left for each side. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has already qualified for the final stage. Gujarat Giants also need one win to confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts