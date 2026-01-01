Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues fined Rs 12 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined for slow over rate during their team's match against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

As it was her first offence of the season under the WPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rodrigues was fined INR 12 lakh.

The Capitals came agonisingly close to pulling off a memorable chase but fell short by three runs against the Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring WPL 2026 encounter at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, on Tuesday.

Chasing 175, Delhi Capitals finished on 171 for 8, with 20-year-old Niki Prasad producing a fearless counter-attacking knock of 47 off just 25 deliveries.

Walking in with the Capitals reeling at 100 for 6, Prasad stitched a vital 70-run partnership with Sneh Rana off only 31 balls to drag the contest deep, before Sophie Devine defended eight runs in the final over to seal the result for the opposition. Devine finished with the bowling figures of 4-0-37-4 and was named Player of the Match for her brilliant performance.

Earlier, the Gujarat Giants posted 174 for 9 after being put in to bat. For Delhi Capitals, Shree Charani was the standout with figures of 4 for 31, as the bowling unit pulled things back well after the middle overs and kept the target within reach.

Delhi Capitals will play their final league-stage match of the Women's Premier League 2026 against UP Warriorz on Sunday, February 1.

The Capitals are still in the fray to qualify for the final stage. Mumbai Indians and Capitals have the same points (6) with one match left for each side. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has already qualified for the final stage. Gujarat Giants also need one win to confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament. (ANI)

