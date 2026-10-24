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Home / Sports / Delhi Dynamites crowned Volleyball Champions League champions after comeback win over Emperia Marathas

Delhi Dynamites crowned Volleyball Champions League champions after comeback win over Emperia Marathas

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi Dynamites were crowned champions of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) after defeating Emperia Marathas 3-1 in a thrilling final at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

With the victory, Delhi Dynamites lifted the championship trophy and claimed the winner's prize of Rs 2 crore, while runners-up Emperia Marathas received Rs 1 crore, according to a press release from VCL.

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The Marathas made a strong start to the title clash, winning the opening set 25-22 to put the Dynamites under early pressure. However, Delhi responded in emphatic fashion, raising their level of play to win three consecutive sets and seal the championship.

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The Dynamites began their comeback by claiming the second set 25-19 to draw level in the contest. The third set proved to be the turning point, with both teams fighting hard for every point in a closely contested battle. With the score locked in a tense exchange, Delhi held their nerve to edge ahead and clinch the set 31-29, moving within one set of the title.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Dynamites carried their confidence into the fourth set. They produced a composed and commanding performance, maintaining control of the proceedings to win 25-19 and complete a memorable comeback victory.

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Shubham Choudhary, who was named Player of the Match, played a key role in Delhi's title-winning performance. Reflecting on the thrilling final, Choudhary said, “Winning the Volleyball Champions League title is a special feeling for the entire team. After losing the first set, we stayed united, trusted our preparation and focused on winning one point at a time. The third set was particularly important, and our belief in each other helped us turn the match around. This victory is the result of the team's hard work and collective effort.”

The triumph capped a strong campaign for Delhi Dynamites, who showed resilience under pressure to overcome an early setback and emerge victorious in the tournament's biggest match. For Emperia Marathas, the opening-set win offered an encouraging start, but Delhi's response and ability to deliver in crucial moments ultimately proved decisive.

SR. Sivarajan was named Impact Player of the Match for his contribution to the final.

Delhi Dynamites' victory brought the VCL campaign to a fitting close, with the team lifting the trophy after an impressive display of determination and teamwork. The champions took home Rs 2 crore in prize money, while Emperia Marathas finished runners-up and received Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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