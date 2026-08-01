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Home / Sports / "Delhi emerging as sports capital": Rekha Gupta extends wishes for DPL season 3

"Delhi emerging as sports capital": Rekha Gupta extends wishes for DPL season 3

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her best wishes for the third season of the Delhi Premier League T20, welcoming teams and players while celebrating Delhi's growing contribution to Indian sports.

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She stressed that the tournament will offer young cricketers a valuable platform to showcase their talent and urged players to compete with passion, commitment, and true sporting spirit.

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The capital city is set to witness another exciting season of the Delhi Premier League, with the tournament underway from July 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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"A hearty welcome to all teams, players, and cricket enthusiasts on the launch of Season 3 of the Delhi Premier League T-20. Delhi, emerging as the new capital of sports, is now providing a grand platform to fresh cricket talents as well," Gupta wrote in an X post.

"Full force on every ball, full struggle for every run, full energy on every wicket, and sportsmanship above all in every match. Play for the team, play with your whole heart, and deliver a performance that cricket lovers will remember for a long time. Best wishes to all teams," she added.

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The men's tournament will run until August 30, while August 31 has been kept as the reserve day for the final.

The women's competition will begin on August 20 and conclude on September 2, with September 3 designated as the reserve day for the women's final.

Both tournaments will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, promising nearly a month of exciting cricket action in the national capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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