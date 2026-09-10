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Home / Sports / Delhi govt announces Rs 2,000 monthly incentive for young athletes under Chief Minister’s Sports Promotion Scheme

Delhi govt announces Rs 2,000 monthly incentive for young athletes under Chief Minister’s Sports Promotion Scheme

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Rs 2,000 per month will now be provided to eligible Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 athletes training regularly at Delhi Government sports centres and stadiums, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

In an X post, she said this support is aimed at helping them stay consistent with their practice. Keep playing, keep striving. Our government will ensure that Delhi’s young sporting talent gets the support and opportunities it deserves.

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"₹2,000 per month will now be provided monthly to eligible Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 athletes training regularly at Delhi Government sports centres and stadiums. This support is aimed at helping them stay consistent with their practice. Keep playing, keep striving. Our government will ensure that Delhi’s young sporting talent gets the support and opportunities it deserves," CM Rekha Gupta said.

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Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off for India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.

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The Asian Games 2026, running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will see Indian athletes compete across a wide range of disciplines against the continent's strongest sporting nations.

Apart from athletes, coaches and members of support staff were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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