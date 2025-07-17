Delhi Half Marathon launches registrations for historic 20th edition

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Registrations for the landmark 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM), a World Athletics Gold Label Race, officially opened on Thursday.

The iconic race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12, with the flag-off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Procam International, promoters of the Delhi Half Marathon, announced the commencement of registrations for both physical and virtual categories, as per a press release issued by the organisers.

Since its inception in 2005, the Delhi Half Marathon has broken barriers and transformed India from a spectator nation into a participative one. It has sparked a running revolution across North India, fuelling the rise of clubs, events, and a growing fitness culture.

More than a race, it's a cultural and social catalyst, fostering inclusivity, empowering women, and providing a platform for over 800 Indian athletes, 45 of whom have competed internationally to win accolades globally. Furthermore, the race has driven the growth of a sports ecosystem, attracted major brands, and redefined philanthropy by raising ₹80 crores for social causes, cementing its legacy as a powerful force for change.

Kapil Mishra, Minister of Law and Justice, Tourism Development, Government of NCT Delhi, extended full support to the event. "I want to announce that the Government of Delhi and Delhi Tourism will support the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. We will be participating in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon this year and in the years to come. The Prime Minister's vision for Delhi includes event economy, sports, and fitness, and under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, we are ready to implement it," he said.

Ashish Sood, Minister of Sports and Education, Government of NCT Delhi, also praised the event, stating, "For centuries, health and fitness in our country has not been seen as a person's passion, but as a collective consciousness. Sports and activities are promoted in our villages, from Akhadas to morning walks in the park -- fitness has not only created healthy bodies, but also healthy relationships and a healthy society. In today's modern era, this community feeling is exemplified by the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Strengthening the event's social impact, title sponsor Vedanta, a globally diversified natural resources company, continues its mission to combat hunger and improve nutrition. Through its flagship initiative, Nand Ghar, a modernised Anganwadi program, Vedanta is transforming the lives of women and children across India. At the forefront of its participation is the Run For Zero Hunger campaign, driving awareness and action to ensure no child goes to bed hungry.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd., Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a testament to the power of community and purpose. Over the last three editions, every step taken has helped nourish a child or feed an animal. I'm proud to share that we've enabled over 17 million meals through #RunForZeroHunger, and this year, we're pushing this milestone even further. As the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon turns 20 this year, we reaffirm our commitment to nourishing India through collective actions, such as running for a cause. Together, let's build a New India".

PR Sreejesh, Padma Bhushan, Olympian and PUMA Athlete, shared, "Grassroots development begins at home--when parents encourage kids to run, to play, to dream. I broke my first barrier when I chose hockey in a football-loving state like Kerala. Every step since has been about challenging myself, not the world. That's the same spirit I see in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. And that's why I value PUMA--not just as a brand, but as a partner that truly supports athletes from the ground up." (ANI)

