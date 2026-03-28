New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued strong directions to curb the misuse of former cricketer and current Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir's identity, restraining the use of his name, image, voice, or likeness in AI-generated and misleading online content, while directing platforms to remove such material within 36 hours.

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The detailed order, now available on record, follows earlier proceedings where the Court had indicated that a reasoned order would be passed. The present order dated March 25, 2026 sets out the full directions and findings of the Court.

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Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing the plea, restrained multiple defendants from creating, publishing, or circulating any content using Gambhir's identity without authorization. This includes deepfakes, face-swapped visuals, AI-generated videos, and fabricated statements.

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Appearing for Gambhir, advocates Jai Anant Dehadrai and Srutee Priyadarshini submitted that various social media accounts and online sellers were misusing his persona to spread false information and sell unauthorized products.

Accepting these submissions, the Court observed that such acts violate personality rights and cause serious reputational harm. It passed an interim injunction restraining the defendants from any such misuse.

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The Court also directed e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart to remove listings that allegedly exploit Gambhir's identity. Social media and tech platforms, including Meta (Instagram) and Google (YouTube), have been ordered to take down identified links within 36 hours of receiving the order.

Further, the platforms have been directed to disclose details of those responsible for the infringing content. This includes seller information from e-commerce websites and subscriber details along with IP logs from social media platforms.

The Court noted that Gambhir, given his stature as a public figure and current head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, enjoys significant goodwill, and misuse of his identity through fake digital content can mislead the public and damage his reputation.

The interim directions will continue to operate, and the matter is listed for further hearing. Gambhir is a former international cricketer, former MP, and philanthropist, who currently serves as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. (ANI)

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