New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of veteran Indian wrestler and three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat's petition challenging her initial exclusion from the trials for the upcoming Asian Games, terming it infructuous.

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Notably, Vinesh's trials in May this year eventually came after a prolonged legal battle between her and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over the selection policy for the Asian Games 2026. Phogat eventually weighed in at 53.9 kg and was placed in the 53kg draw. However, her hopes of contending at the Asian Games ended as she lost to Meenakshi in the semifinals.

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The court had allowed Phogat's participation after she challenged WFI's selection policy, which restricted eligibility to medal winners from specified domestic events, arguing it was discriminatory due to her maternity-related break. The matter also reached the Supreme Court of India, which granted her interim relief to compete while hearing WFI's challenge, though it also cautioned against excessive judicial interference in sports administration and emphasised that national sporting schedules should not be disrupted.

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Vinesh had approached the High Court challenging her initial exclusion from the Asian Games trials. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma disposed of the petition, noting that it had become infructuous.

Meanwhile, the High Court also directed the WFI to decide on the show-cause notice issued to Vinesh within a period of two weeks.

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Notably, the WFI issued a show-cause notice to Phogat on May 9. The federation raised several issues against her, including her failure to meet the weight limit during the 2024 Summer Olympics, alleged anti-doping whereabouts failures, and her participation in two weight categories during the trials for an Olympic qualifier. The WFI also argued that Phogat could not immediately return to wrestling because athletes are required to complete a six-month notice period after retirement under anti-doping rules.

The Delhi High Court on May 18 issued notice to the WFI and other respondents on a plea of Vinesh Phogat. She had challenged the show-cause issued to her and her initial exclusion from the trials. The High Court refused to give any instant relief and listed the matter for hearing on July 6. (ANI)

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