Delhi HC says WFI must frame maternity guidelines for women athletes; reserves Vinesh Phogat plea

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) must consider framing guidelines to facilitate the participation of women athletes returning to competitive sport after maternity leave. The Court also said a balance has to be maintained between the interests of the country and those of the athlete.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observations while hearing Olympian Vinesh Phogat’s plea seeking permission to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held on September 14.

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The Bench reserved its order on Phogat’s plea after hearing submissions from both sides.

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Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, submitted that the WFI had acted with “absolute arbitrariness” and that Phogat was informed about the selection criteria only on September 7.

Rao argued that the criteria, in effect, left Phogat out of the selection process after her return to competitive wrestling following pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery “Effectively, it means I am out of reckoning for two more years and I am finished as an athlete,” Rao submitted.

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The WFI, however, disputed that Phogat had been barred from participation. Its counsel told the Court that she had not been banned and could participate at the state and national levels and progress through the selection process.

The federation also submitted that medal winners from specified competitions in 2025 and 2026 were eligible for selection for this year’s World Championship.

Justice Sharma, while considering the submissions, said the existing system raises concerns for women athletes who take a break from competition because of maternity.

The Court observed that while a woman athlete may be away from competition during pregnancy and after childbirth, male athletes can continue competing and winning medals during the same period, potentially meeting the eligibility requirements.

The Bench said there should be some mechanism to address such circumstances and observed that otherwise the situation could be unfair to women athletes.

Justice Sharma also referred to similar challenges faced by women in the legal profession when they return to work after having children.

The Court said guidelines should be framed to balance the interests of the country as well as those of the individual athlete.

The plea arises from a September 7 WFI circular prescribing eligibility criteria for the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships. The trials are scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, while the championship is scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.

Phogat has challenged the selection framework, arguing that it affects her ability to return to the competitive and selection pathway after her maternity-related break.

She has also contended that her absence from some of the qualifying competitions was linked to pregnancy, childbirth and subsequent recovery.

The WFI, on the other hand, maintains that the selection criteria are applicable to all wrestlers and that Phogat remains free to participate in state and national competitions and work her way through the prescribed process.

The Court was also hearing Phogat’s other application seeking an early hearing of her challenge to disciplinary proceedings initiated against her following show-cause notices concerning alleged indiscipline, alleged anti-doping violations and alleged misconduct during the 2026 Asian Games selection trials.

Phogat has sought relief against being excluded from the upcoming selection trials and has asked that her maternity-related absence not be treated as a disqualification. (ANI)

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