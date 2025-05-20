Delhi High Court Directs Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India to produce complete records pertaining to the recognition granted to the IPA

New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI): On Monday's hearing before the Delhi High Court in the ongoing matter concerning the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) versus the Government of India (GOI) and the newly constituted Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the GOI submitted its counter affidavit, according to a release from AIPA.

During proceedings, the GOI sought further time to get their counter-affidavit on record. Instead, the Court directed the GOI to place on record the entire file related to the formation and recognition process of the disputed body.

The GOI further informed the Court about a new intervener--the New Indian Pickleball Association (also referred to as the Indian Pickleball Association or NIPA), a Bangalore-based entity established in 2021.

NIPA had formally merged with AIPA last year and is now contesting the legitimacy of the newly formed IPA, alleging unauthorised use of its name, credentials, and legacy.

Taking serious note of these developments, the Court emphasised the need for clarity and transparency in the matter and has listed the case for the next hearing on May 23, 2025.

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) maintains that any attempt to bypass due process or undermine the legitimate functioning of the sport's ecosystem must be scrutinised in accordance with the law.

AIPA expresses its complete faith in the Indian judiciary and believes that the rule of law will prevail in ensuring the sanctity and proper governance of Pickleball in India.

AIPA says it remains committed to the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and clean sports governance and calls upon the Ministry to immediately review and rectify the decision in the larger interest of Pickleball and the Indian sporting community. (ANI)

