Delhi make capital gain, reach final

PTI

Mumbai, March 21

Alice Capsey produced a fabulous all-round display by snaring three wickets and smashing a 31-ball 34 as Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by five wickets to directly qualify for the final of the Women’s Premier League here today.

Chasing a 139-run target, built around Tahlia McGrath’s 32-ball unbeaten 58, DC scored 142/5 in 17.5 overs to finish at the top of the table and toppled Mumbai Indians on the basis of a better net run-rate.

With DC grabbing a direct spot in the final, MI and UPW will now face off in the eliminator for the other final spot.

“Just wanted the team to win and help the unit. I don’t think we were at our best. We were sloppy on the field. It was a reasonable wicket. We got off to a flier and helped us when it started to turn,” DC skipper Meg Lanning said.

Brief scores: UPW: 138/6 in 20 overs (McGrath 58*, Healy 36; Capsey 3/26); DC: 142/5 in 17.5 overs (Lanning 39, Kapp 34*, Capsey 34; Ismail 2/29).

MI beat RCB

Mumbai Indians claimed a four-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on Amelia Kerr’s all-round heroics.

Chasing a modest target of 126, Mumbai Indians stuttered after a fiery start. Needing to knock off the target in 11.3 overs to better their run rate than Delhi Capitals’, Mumbai Indians eventually finished at 129/6 in 16.3 overs.

The opening pair of Hayley Matthews (24 from 17 balls) and Yastika Bhatia (30 off 26 balls) laid the foundation with a 53-run stand.

Brief scores: RCB: 125/9 (Richa 29, Perry 29; Kerr 3/22); MI: 129/6 in 16.3 overs (Kerr 31*; Kanika 2/5).