Delhi-NCR Open: Shamim takes third round lead

Noida: Shamim Khan weathered the windy conditions to shoot the day’s best score of 4-under 68 and take the third-round lead at the Rs 1 crore Delhi-NCR Open here today. Shamim (35-69-68) gained four spots to take a one-shot lead at 8-under 172. Sachin Baisoya (70) and Honey Baisoya (73) as well as Sudhir Sharma (74) were tied-3rd with totals of 6-under 174.

London

Lampard returns to Chelsea, to manage until end of season

In a wild season of comings and goings at Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s out-of-the-blue return to Stamford Bridge is among the most improbable of the lot. Lampard was hired as the interim manager until the end of the season today to give the club time to find a permanent replacement for the fired Graham Potter.

Zurich

World Cup champs Argentina move top of FIFA rankings

World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings today for the first time in six years. France are No. 2 followed by Brazil at third spot. Belgium stayed at No. 4, England were fifth followed by Netherlands at sixth as Europe completed the top-10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Chennai

Ramkumar rolls into quarterfinals

Second seed Ramanathan Ramkumar moved into the last-eight in the ITF Futures tennis tournament. Ramkumar cruised past Kazakhstan’s Grigory Lomakin 6-0 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals

Paris

Mbappe unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans

Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbappe by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates. “I’m not in agreement with this published video,” Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

Leipzig

Leipzig knocks Dortmund out of German Cup

Defending champions RB Leipzig knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-0 win in their quarterfinal.