Home / Sports / Delhi Pickleball Association for Amateur recognized by Delhi Olympic Association as permanent member

Delhi Pickleball Association for Amateur recognized by Delhi Olympic Association as permanent member

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) on Wednesday announced that its Delhi chapter -- the Delhi Pickleball Association (DPA) for Amateur, has been affiliated with and granted permanent membership by the Delhi Olympic Association.

AIPA recently conducted the 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu and Kashmir from September 26-28, 2025. DPA sent a contingent of 32 players to the AIPA Nationals in Jammu last month.

With this affiliation, DPA will work towards the goal of making Olympians from India. More than 450 players from 24 states participated in the event. AIPA currently has more than 24 state associations that are helping promote the sport at the grassroots level, as per a press release.

Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), said, "We are thrilled to announce that the Delhi Pickleball Association (Amateur) is now officially affiliated with the Delhi Olympic Association, marking a major milestone for the sport in the capital. This affiliation means structured tournaments, certified training, and official representation for Delhi's players at the national level -- under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA)."

"Our aim is to create an environment where players can represent the country at global sporting events. This recognition is a testament to our continued efforts towards the development of the sport," he further added.

AIPA has also placed on record its long-standing contribution to the sport, has established an active presence in nearly twenty-four states, conducted eight National Championships, and hosted two major international events in India -- including the World Cup of Pickleball- Brain Bridge Cup in 2022.

Over the years, AIPA has organised several grassroots-level demonstrations, training camps, and development programs to promote pickleball in India, thereby laying the foundation for the sport's growth in the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

