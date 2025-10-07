Delhi pitch expected to be batting friendly for second Test between India and West Indies

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The pitch for the second Test in the national capital, between India and the West Indies, scheduled to commence on Friday, is expected to be a batting-friendly strip, featuring patches of grass interspersed with bald areas, a complete contrast to the one prepared in Ahmedabad, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Ahmedabad pitch had a uniform appearance, with even grass coverage. On the other hand, the Delhi pitch is expected to have a black-soil base. The surface of the Arun Jaitley Stadium will likely come in aid of batters. As the game progresses and the pitch gradually dries up, the spinners will play a vital role.

In the two-match series opener, the Caribbean side lasted barely three days on a surface that offered moment and spin to speedsters and ball tweakers. The strip on which both teams scuffled was arguably the greenest in India since the World Test Championship began in 2019.

Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-around heroics made the headlines as the hosts notched a mammoth win by an innings and 140 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc to make the West Indies regret their decision to bat first.

With four millimetres of live grass spread over a red-soil surface, Bumrah and Siraj extracted threatening bounce and went about their business gleefully. On the first morning, the tourists were bowled out on a trivial 162 in 44.1 overs.

In reply, KL Rahul (100), Ravindra Jadeja (104*) and Dhruv Jurel (125) made the West Indies bowlers toil, while fuelling India's innings to a daunting 448/5. The Shubman Gill-led side declared overnight and invited the West Indies to chase down the deficit. The West Indies succumbed to the pressure and packed their bags on 146 and surrendered to an unescapable defeat.

The last time the national capitals hosted a Test match dates back to the second of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. During that fixture, Australia opted to bat and suffered a six-wicket defeat inside three days. (ANI)

