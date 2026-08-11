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Home / Sports / Delhi Premier League: Anuj Rawat's knock powers Purani Dilli 6 to win

Delhi Premier League: Anuj Rawat's knock powers Purani Dilli 6 to win

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, riding on brilliant knocks from Anuj Rawat and Aryan Gaur.

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With this win, Purani Dilli 6 move to number two in the points table, with three wins and two losses, while Outer Delhi Warriors sit at number four with the same win-loss record, but with a poorer net run-rate.

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Batting first, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a flying start as Priyansh Arya took the attack to the bowlers. The left-handed opener smashed a quick 46 off 19 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours.

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However, Arya's dismissal in the fifth over slowed the scoring rate. The Warriors soon found themselves in trouble at 95/5 in the ninth over.

Akshay Saini and Shivam Sharma then stepped up to rebuild the innings. The duo added 55 runs for the sixth wicket, giving the Warriors some hope of posting a strong total. Saini scored 49 off 40 balls (with three fours and two sixes) before being dismissed, while Sharma contributed 22 off 23 balls.

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The Warriors eventually lost their remaining wickets and were bowled out for 165. Pankaj Jaswal (3/39), Digvesh Singh Rathi (2/21), Udhav Mohan (2/27) were among the top bowlers for Purani Dilli 6.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 suffered an early setback and were reduced to 9/2. However, Anuj Rawat and Aryan Gaur completely changed the course of the chase with a brilliant partnership.

Rawat took the attacking role and put the Warriors' bowlers under constant pressure, while Gaur kept the scoreboard moving at the other end. The pair ensured that Purani Dilli 6 remained firmly in control of the chase.

Rawat played a sensational knock of 92 off just 38 balls (with eight fours and eight sixes), taking the attack apart with some powerful hitting before being dismissed. Gaur stayed unbeaten on 57 off 40 balls (with six fours and two sixes) and guided his side comfortably towards the target. (ANI)

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