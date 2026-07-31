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Home / Sports / Delhi Premier League season 3 to kick-off with grand opening ceremony, high-octane campaign opener

Delhi Premier League season 3 to kick-off with grand opening ceremony, high-octane campaign opener

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ANI
Updated At : 11:33 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The capital city is gearing up for yet another thrilling season of the Delhi Premier League, which begins on July 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Central Delhi Kings will lock horns with Purani Dilli 6 in the opening encounter of the men's fixtures on Friday.

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Ahead of the opening match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony featuring live performances by renowned singers Sunanda Sharma and Sukhbir Singh, with the celebrations beginning at 5:30 PM, as per a DPL press release.

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Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley said the league has grown with every season and expressed confidence that fans can expect another memorable edition.

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"We are delighted to begin another season of the Delhi Premier League. The tournament has grown tremendously over the last editions, and the support from players, franchises and fans has been incredible. We are confident this season will be even more exciting, with high-quality cricket, close contests and a wonderful atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. We look forward to seeing fans come out in large numbers and enjoy the tournament," he said.

Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull said the team has prepared well and is eager to start the campaign on a positive note. "The team has trained really well over the last few weeks, and everyone is excited for the new season. We have a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket, staying consistent and giving our best in every match."

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Purani Dilli 6 skipper Anuj Rawat echoed similar sentiments and added that his side is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd.

"The excitement around the Delhi Premier League is growing every year, and we are looking forward to getting our campaign underway. We have prepared well and built a strong squad. Our aim is to play positive cricket, entertain the fans and compete hard in every game," he added.

The men's tournament will run until August 30, while August 31 has been kept as the reserve day for the final.

The women's competition will begin on August 20 and conclude on September 2, with September 3 designated as the reserve day for the women's final. Both tournaments will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, promising nearly a month of exciting cricket action in the national capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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