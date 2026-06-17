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Home / Sports / Delhi Redz launches women's team ahead of Rugby Premier League season 2

Delhi Redz launches women's team ahead of Rugby Premier League season 2

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Redz is entering a new chapter. For the second season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the club has launched a women's team, a move that signals where the franchise intends to go.

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After a strong debut season from the men's side, the addition of a women's team marks a natural next step for the club. Its stated ambition has always extended beyond results: to grow rugby in India, build a genuine sporting movement, and give a new generation of athletes and fans something to rally behind.

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The timing is significant. For the first time, four women's franchises will compete at the national level in the RPL, held in Hyderabad. It marks a real moment for the women's game in the country, and Delhi Redz has positioned itself to be part of it from the start.

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The squad brings together elite international and Indian talent, with marquee players from Brazil, Fiji, Canada and South Africa lining up alongside some of India's most exciting young athletes. The team will be led by Head Coach Edwin Cocker of Brazil, with Arun Dagar as Assistant Coach.

The launch arrives at a pivotal time for women's rugby in India. Participation has grown by 66% since 2019, and India's U-18 and U-20 women's national teams now rank among the strongest in Asia. Delhi Redz aims to give elite female athletes a national stage while drawing more girls into the game at the grassroots level -- across schools, colleges and communities.

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Commenting on the launch, Delhi Redz leadership Sidharth and Mihir Menda said: "Delhi Redz was never built to be just a rugby team. It was built to become a symbol of ambition, resilience and opportunity for a new generation of Indian athletes. The women's team is an important milestone in that journey. Across the country, there are extraordinary women athletes with the talent, discipline and determination to succeed. What they need is visibility, platforms and belief. Our ambition goes far beyond winning matches. We want to build role models, create pathways for future athletes and contribute meaningfully to the growth of rugby in India. If more young girls pick up a rugby ball because they saw themselves in this team, we will have achieved something far greater than sporting success."

At its core, Delhi Redz stands for a new era of Indian sport -- relentless, inclusive, ambitious and proudly rooted in culture. With both men's and women's teams now under the banner, the club is building a platform to grow the game, celebrate its athletes and leave a lasting legacy for rugby in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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