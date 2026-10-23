Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood inaugurates 70th National School Games

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood formally inaugurated the 70th National School Games 2026–27 at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi, on Friday. Senior officials, eminent sportspersons, and representatives from various States and Union Territories were also present on the occasion.

The Government of Delhi will organise 14 sports disciplines under the 70th National School Games 2026–27 in three phases. The first phase will be held from 22 to 28 October 2026, the second phase from 30 October to 5 November 2026, and the third phase from 28 January to 3 February 2027, according to a release.

Advertisement

Organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the Games will witness the participation of more than 14,000 players and officials from various States, Union Territories, and other participating units across the country. The Directorate of Education (Sports Branch), Government of Delhi, is hosting the event.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister, Ashish Sood, said that the National School Games are not merely a competition but a vital means of strengthening the country’s future sports ecosystem. Hosting these Games is a matter of pride for the national capital. Our endeavour is to infuse new energy into Delhi’s sports culture, encourage young athletes, and enable them to bring glory to the country at national and international levels.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a significant transformation in its approach to and systems for sports. Campaigns such as ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ have transformed sports and fitness into mass movements. Today, sports are no longer viewed merely as a form of entertainment or an extracurricular activity, but also as a strong avenue for a bright future and career opportunities for young people.

Advertisement

Sood said that earlier, athletes often had to hear the saying, “If you play sports, you will spoil your future; if you study, you will become successful.” However, the situation has changed. With a stronger sports ecosystem, better training, modern facilities, and financial incentives, athletes now have opportunities to build promising careers in sports as well.

He said that the Delhi Government aims to ensure that Delhi’s athletes perform exceptionally well and win as many medals as possible in these 14 competitions being held in the capital. Special emphasis is being placed on providing athletes with better sports facilities, quality training, modern equipment, medical assistance, and a positive sporting environment.

Sood stated that arrangements have been made at stadiums and sports complexes to provide participating athletes with quality playing fields, track and field facilities, essential equipment, security arrangements, medical facilities, and technical officials. Adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, local transportation, and reception have also been made for teams arriving from across the country to ensure that athletes do not face any inconvenience during the competitions.

He said that when young athletes see their peers competing in an environment equipped with better facilities, it inspires them to work harder, improve their performance, and strive for excellence. Such events not only provide a platform for emerging talent but also enhance young people’s interest in sports and boost their confidence.

The Education and Sports Minister said that the Delhi Government is continuously strengthening prize money and sports facilities to encourage athletes. Under the new sports policy, prize money of Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for athletes winning gold medals at the Olympic Games, Rs 5 crore for silver medal winners, and Rs 3 crore for bronze medal winners.

Various provisions have also been made to encourage athletes who excel at the Asian Games and other international competitions. He informed that, with the objective of strengthening the sports culture in Delhi, the Khelo Mahakumbh was organised last year. Competitions were held over a month across 17 stadiums and sports complexes, with more than 16,000 athletes registering for participation.

The event was an important initiative to promote public participation in sports and provide emerging talent with opportunities to come forward.

Sood further stated that the Delhi Government is expanding sports infrastructure for athletes. A new sports complex is being developed in Pitampura at an approximate cost of Rs 100 crore. The sports grant for colleges in Delhi has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to eligible athletes preparing for State- and national-level competitions.

Addressing the young athletes who have arrived from across the country, Sood said that while winning is important in sports, learning, discipline, friendship, and character-building are even more significant. Every athlete represents their State and the country. Their hard work, dedication, and sporting spirit will help them achieve greater accomplishments in the future.

Encouraging the participants, he urged them to compete with confidence and continue working hard. He said that winning and losing are part of sports, but reaching the national level is itself a significant achievement.

The organisation of the 70th National School Games in Delhi reflects the capital’s sports infrastructure, organisational capacity, and commitment to athletes. Earlier, Thyagaraj Stadium had also successfully hosted the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)