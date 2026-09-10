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Home / Sports / Delhi Traffic Police requests rescheduling of India-Afghanistan 1st T20I

Delhi Traffic Police requests rescheduling of India-Afghanistan 1st T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police has requested the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) to reschedule the India vs Afghanistan first T20I scheduled for September 13, a DDCA source told ANI.

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The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled from September 13 to September 17, with all matches hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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The DDCA source said the association has informed the authorities that the match is not its event and added that any decision regarding a change in schedule will be communicated in due course.

"Delhi Traffic Police has requested DDCA to reschedule the India vs Afghanistan match scheduled for September 13. However, DDCA has informed that the match is not their event. Any decision regarding a date change will be communicated in due course," the DDCA source told ANI.

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Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Vidarbha fast bowler Yash Thakur has been named as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India's squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games.

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Rana after the fast bowler sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out. Rana was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The 27-year-old recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He featured in two matches and claimed four wickets.

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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