New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi government's newly introduced sports policy has drawn wide praise from athletes and coaches across the city, who see it as a much-needed move that could significantly boost India's medal tally in global competitions.

From financial assistance to medical benefits, the policy aims to create a robust support system for athletes representing Delhi at the national and international levels.

Sprinter Sarthak lauded the decision, calling it more than just a financial initiative. "It is a significant improvement. It is not just a bold decision, but also shows visionary leadership," he said.

"For an athlete, funds are not the only thing that matters. The support of the government and this feeling that they are standing with us is very important for the athletes," he noted.

Coach Sunita Rai, coach of the Delhi Athletics Games, believes this policy could become a turning point for the state.

"It is a historic decision for the sportsmen of Delhi. Such a policy does not exist in any other state," she remarked.

"If such a policy is implemented for athletes in Delhi, they will likely win more medals in the Olympics and Asian Games. In this policy, the athletes are getting funds for training and medical benefits," she added.

Lawn bowls player Pinki highlighted how the new policy can change the sporting landscape in Delhi.

"This is an excellent decision. The journey from ground to podium is now very easy," she said.

"Many athletes have moved to different places due to financial difficulties. The announcements of funds and government service will motivate the families to make their children play sports," she added. (ANI)

