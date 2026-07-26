"Deliver outstanding performances, win hearts": PM Modi extends best wishes to Indian Contingent at CWG 2026

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, expressing the nation's hopes that the athletes deliver outstanding performances and make the country proud.

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is being held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports as it looks to add to its rich legacy at the multi-sport event.

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"A few days ago, the Commonwealth Games started in Glasgow. Every countryman is continuously extending their best wishes to the Indian contingent. Their wish is that every player and athlete delivers an outstanding performance and wins people's hearts," PM Modi said while speaking during the 136th Mann Ki Baat.

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India enjoyed another encouraging day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, with boxer Sachin Siwach progressing to the pre-quarterfinals and the women's lawn bowls duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh maintaining their unbeaten run to move closer to a semifinal berth.

A day after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal tally with a bronze, Indian athletes delivered several promising performances across boxing, lawn bowls and gymnastics.

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However, the day also brought setbacks in swimming and wheelchair basketball. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is set to begin her campaign on Sunday; India will aim to carry forward the momentum and add to its medal haul.

PM Modi also highlighted the unique 'Aksharakanduka' initiative in Keralam, where a teacher and a Sanskrit club are promoting the language by connecting Sanskrit letters with football-related words to make learning simple and engaging.

"I learned about a sports initiative in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, Keralam. A school there has a Sanskrit club. Teacher Abhilash is popularising Sanskrit in a unique way. This project is called 'Aksharakanduka'. It explains Sanskrit letters in a simple way by linking them to words used in football," PM Modi added. (ANI)

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