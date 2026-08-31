Dembele set to sign extension with UCL champions Paris Saint-Germain

Paris [France], August 31 (ANI): The French striker Ousmane Dembele will be extending his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Goal.com reported, citing a report from L'Equipe on Monday.

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The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner's deal with PSG still has two seasons left, with the extension going till mid-2030.

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Dembele, who has already won two back-to-back Champions League titles and a Ballon d'Or, football's highest individual honour as a part of PSG, has said that he wants to make history at PSG before considering a cash-rich move outside Europe. The forward is happy and is expected to sign a new deal soon.

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PSG signed Dembele from FC Barcelona back in 2023 for 50 million euros for a five-season deal. Earlier in his career, Dembele represented Stade Rennes and Borussia Dortmund.

Last week, PSG head coach Luis Enrique dropped the winger from the squad as he did not feature in the 2-2 draw against Stade Rennes, and the French star was not happy with it at all.

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After a fine FIFA World Cup campaign, which saw him score a hat-trick and a total of six goals and two assists in France's semifinal run, the Spanish manager felt that it would be good for Dembele to take things a little slow for a while. But the striker had cut short his holiday post-WC to join the team as soon as possible.

On Friday, he did not feature in the away match against Lille OSC (2-2). The reigning Ligue 1 champions snatched a point in the final minutes, with Marquinhos scoring in the 95th minute. (ANI)

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