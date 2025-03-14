Denesh Ramdin hails Rishabh Pant as best wicketkeeper-batter in world cricket at present

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin hailed Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the best wicketkeeper-batter in world cricket at present, lauding his "unique" way of scoring runs.

Ramdin, who represents West Indies Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) was speaking ahead of the semifinal against Sri Lanka Masters.

Speaking about the best wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket at present, as per a press release, Ramdin said, "Obviously, Rishabh Pant is one--he is unique in the way he bats and scores runs. There is a young guy from Australia, Josh Inglis--he did well in the Champions Trophy. There are many young keepers coming through. Back in the day, wicketkeepers were primarily just keepers, but now cricket has evolved. The role of the keeper-batsman has expanded, starting with players like Adam Gilchrist, who opened the batting and excelled. Others like Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and of course, the exceptional Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have been fantastic in shaping the modern wicketkeeper's role."

Advertisement

From 2005 to 19, Ramdin represented the West Indies in 284 international matches across all formats, scoring 5,734 runs at an average of 24.50, with six centuries and 24 fifties in 286 innings.

Rishabh has also represented India in all formats since his debut in 2016, scoring 5,028 runs in 150 matches with seven centuries and 23 fifties. While he is yet to make a massive impact in white-ball cricket, he is already one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters produced by India in Tests, scoring 2,948 runs in 43 Tests and 75 innings at an average of 42.11, a strike rate of 73.62, with six centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 159*. He has also been a part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisement

In 31 ODIs, Pant has scored 871 runs in 27 innings at an average of 106.21, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 125*. In 76 T20Is, Pant has made 1,209 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.26, with three fifties in 66 innings. His best score is 65*. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)