Denish Das named captain as Assam announces squad for first two Ranji Trophy matches

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Tuesday announced its squad for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season, with Denish Das named captain of the Senior Men's Cricket Team.

The Assam side will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Punjab and Tripura, with the multi-day tournament scheduled to commence from October 11.

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Denish Das will lead a 15-member squad for the opening two matches. The team includes experienced campaigners such as Sibsankar Roy, Rajveer Singh, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das and Swarupam Purkayastha.

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Anurag Talukdar, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mohit Thakur, Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Dipjyoti Saikia, Roshan Alam and Bishal Newar complete the squad.

The Assam Cricket Association has also named nine standby players, including Rituraj Biswas, Ayush Agarwal, Darshan Rajbangshi, Hridip Deka, Akash Sengupta, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Rahul Singh and Bishal Saha.

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Assam will look to make a strong start to the new domestic season under the leadership of Denish Das as they begin their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign.

Assam Senior Men’s Team: Denish Das (Captain), Sibsankar Roy, Rajveer Singh, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Anurag Talukdar, Mohit Thakur, Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Dipjyoti Saikia, Roshan Alam, Bishal Newar.

Standby Players: Rituraj Biswas, Ayush Agarwal, Darshan Rajbangshi, Hridip Deka, Akash Sengupta, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Rahul Singh, Bishal Saha. (ANI)

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