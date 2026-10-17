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Home / Sports / Denmark Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma, Treesa-Gayatri’s quarter-final losses end India’s campaign

Denmark Open 2026: Tanvi Sharma, Treesa-Gayatri’s quarter-final losses end India’s campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 09:51 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Odense [Denmark], October 17 (ANI): Indian shuttlers’ campaign at the Denmark Open 2026 ended in the quarter-finals, with Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Tanvi Sharma suffering defeats in women’s doubles and women’s singles on Friday, respectively.

Tanvi, the last Indian shuttler remaining in the tournament, went down 21-15, 21-13 to world No. 1 and top seed An Se-young of the Republic of Korea in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

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Earlier, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa and Gayatri lost 14-21, 21-17, 21-11 to Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan. Ranked 18th in the world, Treesa-Gayatri made a strong start and held an 11-7 lead at the first interval before comfortably taking the opening game, according to Olympics.com.

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The Malaysians, currently ranked fifth, initially trailed in the second game as well, with the Indian pair establishing a 14-11 advantage. However, Pearly and Thinaah fought back to level the match. The Malaysians dominated the decider, denying the Indian pair a chance to stage an upset.

The Malaysian duo had also knocked the Indian pair out in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan earlier this month.

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Meanwhile, world No. 24 Tanvi began promisingly in her first meeting with reigning world and Olympic champion An Se-young but was unable to maintain the momentum as the Korean secured a straight-games victory.

Several of India’s leading shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty, had exited the BWF Super 750 tournament in the opening round.

Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of men’s singles before losing to reigning world champion Alex Lanier of France.

Indian shuttlers will next compete at the French Open, scheduled to be held from October 20 to 25. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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