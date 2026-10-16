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Home / Sports / Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth suffers second-round exit as India's poor run continues

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth suffers second-round exit as India's poor run continues

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ANI
Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Copenhagen [Denmark], October 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Denmark Open in the second round on Thursday.

The former world number one lost to reigning world champion Alex Lanier of France by 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in an hour and six minutes, as per Olympics.com.

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Kidambi looked like a likelier winner for the most part, taking the opening game easily. After losing the second game, he took back the lead 15-13 in the decider game, he lost eight points on a stretch to the world number eight.

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Srikanth's loss ends India's challenge at the tournament in men's events. Earlier,Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty had faced eliminations in the opening round while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty suffered a shocker exit in men's doubles.

In the women's doubles, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned fifth seeds Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia 21-16, 21-17 and made it to the quarterfinals. The duo trailed 11-9 in the first game; however, once they bounced back, there was no looking back.

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Ashmita Chaliha suffered a loss to third seed and three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, going down 21-18, 21-10 despite displaying promise in the first game.

Tanvi Sharma will be eyeing to keep the Indian challenge alive in women's singles against Germany's Yvonne Li, who had knocked out Indian ace PV Sindhu in the opening round on Tuesday. Unnati Hooda also suffered a first-round exit on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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