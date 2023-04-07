Deo takes over as NRAI chief

New Delhi, April 6
In an expected move, Kalikesh Singh Deo took over the reins of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday. The NRAI Governing Body today unanimously approved the handover to Deo.
Deo was the senior vice-president before taking over from Raninder Singh, who went on a long leave after the Sports Ministry demanded an election for the top post.
The ministry said Raninder’s three-term period of 12 years got over in December. The NRAI, however, maintained that Raninder took over in the interim in 2010 after the demise of the then president Digvijay Singh and hence that cannot be counted as part of the tenure guidelines of the National Sports Development Code.
