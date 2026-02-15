Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): On Mahashivratri, throngs of devotees flocked to Shiva temples in Gorakhpur to offer prayers, 'jal' to the deity and perform puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri while also praying for India's victory in today's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

India is set to face Pakistan on Sunday at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in both teams' third group-stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

On Mahashivratri, devotee Anshika Pathak said a large crowd has gathered at a Gorakhpur Shiva temple since midnight, praying to Mahadev for India's victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match.

"On the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, many devotees have been coming to this temple since 12 am to express their dedication to God. There is a huge crowd here. Today is the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. I pray to Mahadev that India will always win against Pakistan," she said while speaking to ANI.

Another devotee, Yatindra Mishra, prayed to Mahadev at a Gorakhpur temple, hoping India wins the India-Pakistan match by a large margin.

"Whatever you wish in this temple, god will always fulfil it. In the view of the India vs Pakistan match, I prayed to Mahadev that India would win with a huge margin," Yatindra Mishra said.

Devotee Utkarsh Singh, on the other hand, said that on Mahashivratri, large crowds have been visiting temples since midnight to offer prayers and 'Jal' to Mahadev, with many hoping for an India win over Pakistan.

"On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees are coming here with immense excitement. Since midnight, a large crowd of devotees has been coming here to offer 'Jal' to Mahadev. Today is also an India vs Pakistan match. People want India to win against Pakistan," he said.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash is scheduled for Sunday at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)

