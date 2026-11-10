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Home / Sports / Devvrat clinches bronze in U-15 category as ISSO team finishes fifth at World School Golf Championship

Devvrat clinches bronze in U-15 category as ISSO team finishes fifth at World School Golf Championship

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Rabat [Morocco], November 10 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) team delivered an encouraging performance at the ISF World School Golf Championship 2026 in Morocco, with young golfer Devvrat winning a bronze medal in the Under-15 category.

According to a press release, the Indian contingent, comprising six student-athletes, also secured fifth place in the overall team event, competing against 18 other teams from across the world. Held from November 2 to 8 in Taghazout-Agadir, Morocco, the championship brought together 19 teams, providing a global platform for young golfers to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level of school sport.

Devvrat's bronze medal was particularly noteworthy given the challenging conditions on the course. Strong winds and persistent rainfall made the round difficult for participants, testing their technical abilities, concentration and temperament.

However, Devvrat demonstrated remarkable resilience and composure, producing an outstanding front-nine performance of three-under-par to secure a place on the podium.

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The overall fifth-place finish in the team event further underlined the competitive spirit and potential of the Indian contingent, as the six student-golfers gained valuable exposure by competing against international school teams.

Speaking about the team's performance, Aakanksha Thapak, Director, International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "Devvrat's bronze medal is a proud moment for ISSO and Indian school sport. At ISSO, we are committed to providing young athletes with international exposure and opportunities to compete against the best. These experiences help them build confidence, develop their skills and prepare for bigger challenges ahead. Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent on their performance."

The championship marked another significant opportunity for ISSO to facilitate international sporting exposure for school-going athletes, enabling them to experience global competition, build sporting friendships and develop the skills and confidence required to pursue excellence in their respective disciplines. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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