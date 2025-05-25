Dewald Brevis slams 2nd fastest fifty for CSK in IPL history

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Young batter Dewald Brevis joined Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane as the player with the second-fastest half-century for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Brevis achieved this feat on Sunday during his side's match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In his innings, he made 57 in just 23 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 247.82.

He has hit the second-most sixes for CSK this season, with 17, next to Shivam Dube (21), with a balls per six ratio of 7.3. Brevis ended his debut season for CSK with 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50, with a strike rate of 180 and two half-centuries. His best score is 57.

His half-century came in 19 balls, just like Moeen and Rahane's fifties. The fastest half-century for CSK in IPL history is by Suresh Raina, who smashed one in 16 balls against Punjab Kings in 2014.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. A 63 run second wicket stand between Urvil Patel (37 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Devon Conway (52 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and a 74-run fifth wicket stand between Dewald Brevis (57 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (21* in 18 balls, with a four and six) took CSK to 230/5.

Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was GT's top bowler.

In the run chase, GT was never really in contention as they consistently lost wickets. Sai Sudharsan (41 in 28 balls, with six fours) top scored, as Noor Ahmed (3/21), Anshul Kamboj (3/13), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) dismantled GT, bundling them out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

With this win, CSK finish last with four victories and 10 losses, giving them eight points. GT ended the campaign with a loss, which could hamper their top two chances, with nine wins and five losses, giving them 18 points. (ANI)

