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Home / Sports / Dewald Brevis ties with JP Duminy, becomes 4th-highest six-hitter for SA in T20Is

Dewald Brevis ties with JP Duminy, becomes 4th-highest six-hitter for SA in T20Is

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ANI
Updated At : 09:57 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Windhoek [Namibia], September 7 (ANI): South African batter Dewald Brevis tied with former batter JP Duminy to become joint fourth-highest six-hitter for South Africa in T20I cricket.

Brevis achieved this feat during his side's tri-nation series final against Zimbabwe at Windhoek on Sunday. During the clash for the trophy, he made 32 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of over 129.

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Now Brevis has 71 sixes in 35 T20Is, as compared to Duminy's 71 sixes in 81 T20Is. The top three six-hitters for South Africa in T20Is are: David Miller (139), Quinton de Kock (133) and Aiden Markram (83).

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Brevis ended the series as 'Player of the Series' with 226 runs in five innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of over 166, with two fifties and a best score of 75*. He smashed 16 sixes in the series.

Now in 35 T20Is, he has 923 runs in 33 innings at an average of 30.76 at a strike rate of 163.94, including a century and three fifties, with best score of 125*.

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Coming to the match, Proteas posted 205/5 in 20 overs after opting to bat first, with knocks from Jordan Hermann (53 in 29 balls, with eight fours and a six), Brevis and Connor Esterhuizen (32 in 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes) being the standouts.

During the chase, Zimbabwe was skittled out for just 157 runs in 18 overs, with a half-century coming from Brad Evans (56* in 31 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Skipper Bjorn Fortuin (3/24) and Duan Jansen (3/38) were standouts with the ball. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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